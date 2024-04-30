Weather update: Sunny skies, coastal fog and high fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 1 May 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, but otherwise, from sunny skies to coastal fog, diverse weather is expected across South Africa. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for Wednesday, 01 May 2024.

Morning fog along the west and south coast with drizzle along the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape by the evening. #saws #southafricanweather #weatheroutlook #WeatherSmart pic.twitter.com/AbyywCMSee — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 30, 2024

Weather warnings, 1 May

Impact-based warnings

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Walter Sisulu and Enoch Mgijima local municipalities in the Eastern Cape and in places over Vhembe and Mopani district municipalities in Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 1 May

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm to hot.

North-West province:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits the North West.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and warm conditions.

Northern Cape:

There will be partly cloudy weather in the east with morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine, windy, and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning and evening fog along the west coast, with cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions. It will become fine in the central interior in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places in the south-east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in some places.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be partly cloudy in places; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool to warm, but windy in the north. It will become cloudy south of the escarpment late afternoon, with drizzle along the Wild Coast in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the north-eastern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in places in the north.