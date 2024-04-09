Joburg EMS on high alert amid heavy downpours and flooding

Motorists have been advised to adhere to speed limits, maintain following distances and keep their headlights on during the rainy weather.

With more disruptive rain expected in Gauteng on Tuesday, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Services says it will remain on high alert for any emergencies that may occur during the inclement weather conditions.

Joburg Emergency Services said it had noted with concern the level 4 warning issued by the South African Weather Services (Saws) of disruptive rain, which might cause flash floods in most parts of the city and surrounding areas.

High alert

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said emergency services were on standby.

“City of Joburg EMS Aquatic Rescue Unit which is a specialized unit which respond to water related emergencies remains on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg.

“Residents are urged to avoid crossing river streams when conducting daily activities, monitor young children to stayaway from river streams/drainage systems, motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving extend safe following distance avoid crossing flooded roads and low lying bridges,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi added that Disaster Management monitoring teams have been dispatched in all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg to monitor the situation/to assist and facilitate relief to residents who might be affected by the adverse weather conditions.

Disruptive rain

Meanwhile, Saws has also issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain, leading to flooding, over the Garden Route and eastern parts of the Overberg district municipality in the Western Cape, eastern parts of the North West province and southern parts of the Western Bushveld in Limpopo and the western parts of Mpumalanga.

It also issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the Koukamma, Kouga and Sundays River Local Municipalities as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape.

Traffic is expected to be impacted by the severe thunderstorms, with motorists being urged to take extra precautions when driving.

