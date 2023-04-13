Level 2 warning for damaging winds in parts of KZN and Eastern Cape

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves along the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape as well as the coast of KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

This will lead to localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports as well as difficulty in navigation for vessels at sea, said the weather service.

Severe weather alert for tomorrow: 14-04-2023. pic.twitter.com/A5fXGLEJA2— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 13, 2023

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.

Mpumalanga: Hot in the Lowveld, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon.

North West: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm, but hot in the extreme northern parts. The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-easterly in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.

ALSO READ: Torrential rains leave path of destruction through Eastern Cape

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the south and with isolated to scattered showers and rain along the south-coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fersh south-easterly, but moderate south-westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold to cool weather, but cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate southwesterly from the west in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places in the east, otherwise partly and cold to cool, but cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north-westerly in places in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Eastern Cape weather – Village hit by landslide and floods

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly in the extreme north at first, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.