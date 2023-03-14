Level 2 warning: Strong winds expected in parts of Western Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for strong winds and high waves between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday afternoon, spreading to Plettenberg by the evening and persisting until Thursday afternoon.

Yellow level 2 warning for strong winds and high waves expected along the south-west and south coast of the Western Cape from Wednesday 15 March 2023 to Thursday 16 March 2023. pic.twitter.com/fNd9CAcrGP— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 14, 2023

An intense cold front is expected to affect the Western Cape and Namakwa District (Northern Cape) from Sunday until Monday.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that damaging coastal and interior winds, disruptive rain and damaging waves can be expected,” warned the weather service.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Mpumalanga: Cloudy along the escarpment and southern Highveld at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in places along the escarpment and in the Lowveld in the morning with isolated showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

Northern Cape: Fog patches along the coast in the morning and evening where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and warm to hot but very hot in places. Isolated showers and thundershowers are

expected over the central and eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be light northerly.

Western Cape: Morning and evening fog patches along the west coast and adjacent interior where it will be hot, otherwise partly cloudy, and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but cloudy and cool with scattered to widespread showers and rain in the south.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable north of Saldanha Bay, otherwise strong to near-gale east to south-easterly, reaching gale force between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in the north at first, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered showers and rain along the coast and adjacent areas. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly in the south in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers in the south and extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

