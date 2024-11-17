Weather warning: Severe thunderstorms to hit on Monday

The South African Weather Service has warned of possible “severe thunderstorms” across parts of the country on Monday.

These storms, which will hit the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and northern KwaZulu-Natal, bring the possibility of flooding.

The service said any impact may be minor but could cause damage to settlements, property, vehicles, and temporary structures.

It may also lead to difficult driving conditions and “a risk to livelihood and livestock”.

The weather service further warned that municipal and other essential services could be disrupted for a short time.

What about Gauteng?

There will also be isolated rainfall across the central part of the country, including Gauteng.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18/11/2024 pic.twitter.com/r9ybmaqDKo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 17, 2024

A wet summer ahead?

The service’s meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen that summer will likely bring above-normal rainfall and higher-than-usual temperatures to most parts of the country.

This could surpass last year’s levels.

“Seasonal forecast suggests that we might move into a weak La Nina season, which can lead to above normal rainfall for the central and the northeastern parts, covering the Free State, the North West province, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, with above normal rainfall expected for November and December.

“The difference between last year’s spring and summer and this year is that the one we’re anticipating is expected to have above-normal rainfall.

“However, the temperatures are still expected to be above normal for most parts of the country,” he added.

Government on high alert for bad weather

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Velenkosini Hlabisa said that his department was on high alert for floods, heatwaves, veld fires, and droughts.

He said the devastation caused by these weather conditions was often made worse by inadequate planning and unsustainable practices.

He said the department relied on enhanced early warning systems, seasonal climate forecasts, and a multi-sectoral approach to try to get ahead of any disasters.

“We are working with and collaborating with local emergency services, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), South African Search & Rescue (SASAR), and community volunteers,” Hlabisa explained in a briefing last month.

Additional reporting by Oratile Mashilo and Marizka Coetzer

