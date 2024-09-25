Weather fine tomorrow aside from some fog, rain at coast

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

The latest regional weather forecast predicts fine weather across most of the country on Thursday.

Weather warnings, Thursday 26 September

The SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of North West and Free State, and the northern parts of the Northern Cape as well as over the Limpopo Valley the Western Bushveld and the Lowveld of Limpopo.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Thursday 26 September

Gauteng:

Fine and warm but hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and windy in the south, otherwise warm to hot but very hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and hot buy very hot along the Lowveld and the escarpment.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/pCjEwWUaRC — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 25, 2024

North West Province:

Fine, windy and warm to hot.

Free State:

Fine, windy and warm but cool in the south.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy in the west and south in the morning, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm but cold in places over the southern high ground.

It will become partly cloudy by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light and moderate northerly and north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain along the south-west coast and adjacent interior, as well as in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the West Coast at first, otherwise fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly becoming southerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/xjdG4RUrc4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 25, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain south of Somerset East but scattered to widespread in parts along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to southwesterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool.

Isolated showers and rain can be expected east of Butterworth and south of Queenstown but scattered to widespread in parts along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly becoming strong by the late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the eastern interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to northeasterly in the early morning, becoming fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly south of Durban from the south by the late morning spreading northwards towards mid-day.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.