N3 Toll Route users warned to take precaution amid severe weather

Faizel Patel

Motorists travelling on the N3 Toll Route have been warned to take extra precautions following a warning of adverse and severe weather conditions by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

SAWS said overcast conditions could compromise visibility on the highway connecting Johannesburg to Durban.

07h04 21/09 #N3Weather: Rainy conditions along the #N3TollRoute from Cedara to Harrismith, overcast from Warden to Roadside. Clear from #WilgePlaza to Heidelberg. Please keep a safe following distance. #BuckleUp. Drive carefully and stay safe.— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) September 21, 2022

According to SAWS, a cold front, accompanied by persistent rain and light snow, was expected to affect parts of the N3 Toll Route during the course of Tuesday evening.

“These conditions may cause roads to become slippery and dangerous,” it said.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t expect stage 5 load shedding to end anytime soon’

Warning

Following the warning, the N3 Toll Concession’s (N3TC) operations manager Thania Dhoogra has appealed to road users to be prepared for possible traffic congestion and delays in an effort to assist emergency services.

“Keep sufficient emergency supplies in your vehicle, including warm clothes and blankets, water, food, medication, a cell phone, its charger and a torch.”

Driving behaviour

Dhoogra also urged drivers to adjust their driving behaviour to the prevailing road and weather conditions.

“Reduce your travelling speed, increase following distances, and keep your vehicle’s headlights switched on, especially when visibility is poor or roads are wet. Do not overtake and take care to only stop at designated parking areas when it is safe to do so.”

“With caution, consideration and patience, we can help make our roads safer,” added Dhoogra.

Gauteng and Johannesburg

Meanwhile, Gauteng Weather has urged residents to keep warm on Wednesday as it expects cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In Johannesburg, the mercury is expected to dip to a minimum of 7°C, with a maximum of 30°C, albeit amid windy conditions.

Pretoria will also see cooler weather with minimum temperatures at 9°C, reaching a high of 32°C, also with windy conditions.

⚠️ ALERT: TURNING COOLER WITH RISING RAIN ODDS



Monday⛅️11|30°C????WINDY

Tuesday????10|22°C☂️30%????

Wednesday☁️9|19°C☂️45%

Thursday⛅️7|23°C

Friday????11|27°C#JHBWeather



Monday⛅️13|32°C????WINDY

Tuesday????12|24°C☂️33%????

Wednesday☁️11|21°C☂️47%

Thursday⛅️9|25°C

Friday????13|29°C#PTAWeather— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) September 18, 2022

With winter long gone and the spring season setting in, the Gauteng Provincial Weather Service said the province is also expected to be showered with its first season’s thunderstorms.

ALSO READ: Gauteng residents warned to brace for first seasonal storms