A fine and cool to cold Tuesday awaits

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 9 June 2026.
A fine and cool to cold day has been forecast across South Africa for Tuesday, 9 June, with fog patches and showers expected in some provinces.
Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.
Weather warnings for 9 June 2026
The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings or advisories for June.
Provincial weather forecast
Here’s what to expect in your province on 9 June:
Gauteng:
It will be a fine and cool day.
The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.
Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.
Mpumalanga:
Expect fine and cool conditions, but warm in the Lowveld.
Limpopo:
It will be fine and cool but warm in the east.
North West:
Fine and cool weather awaits.
Free State:
Expect a fine and cool to cold day.
Northern Cape:
There will be morning fog patches in places in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.
Western Cape:
Morning fog patches are expected in places along the coast; otherwise, a fine and cool day waits.
Eastern Cape (western half):
It will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers of rain in the south.
Eastern Cape (eastern half):
Expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers of rain along the coast and adjacent interior.
KwaZulu-Natal:
There will be morning and evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cold in the southwest. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the south and east.