Thunderstorms and fire warnings issued for Day of Goodwill

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Day of Goodwill, Thursday, 26 December 2024.

Severe thunderstorms and fire risks are expected this Day of Goodwill, with localised flooding, hail, and excessive lightning impacting several provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Day of Goodwill, Thursday, 26 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges, as well as large amounts of small hail over an open area and excessive lightning are expected over the central part of Eastern Cape and central and southeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over western parts of the Northern Cape, most parts of the Western Cape (excluding coastal regions), and the northwestern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on the Day of Goodwill, Thursday, 26 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/S88s4d3KLm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 25, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Highveld. It will be hot over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/5ac9dZNgEP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 25, 2024

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/0Fy9Japhdp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 25, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/pkveWecM9E — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 25, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the central parts.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/vH49IczHwr — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 25, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the south coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but warm in places over the extreme southwestern parts. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers over the east while scattered over the northeastern parts. It will be extremely hot over the central and eastern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/KUxiS81cie — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 25, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and hot conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the southwest. It will be extremely hot in places.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the southeast. It will be extremely hot in places.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/6dYAhGUR6V — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 25, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.