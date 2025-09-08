Weather service warns of severe thunderstorms, hail and strong winds for parts of SA

Two yellow-level warnings have been issued, urging residents in several communities to take precautions.

As the new week begins, South Africans have been urged to brace for severe weather conditions on Monday with the South African Weather Service (Saws) issuing warnings of damaging thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Mpumalanga and the Free State.

Warnings

A Yellow level 4 Warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, excessive lightning and hail, which may lead to damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements, vehicles and major travel disruptions, is expected over the north-western parts of KZN.

Saws also issued a Yellow level 2 Warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, excessive lightning and hail, which may lead to localised damage to infrastructure, vehicles and informal settlements, are expected over western parts of KZN, central and the escarpment of Mpumalanga and the extreme eastern part of the Free State.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the North West and in places over the Northern Cape.

Blood moon

Meanwhile, skygazers witnessed a stunning lunar eclipse when the Blood Moon bathed a large swathe of South Africa in red light during a total lunar eclipse on Sunday.

This occurs when the Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and the Sun, resulting in the Earth’s shadow falling on the surface of the Moon.

Saws forecast the following weather conditions for different parts of the country.

Gauteng

Gauteng will be warm in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the extreme north. Isolated showers are possible in the evening.

Mpumalanga

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers, as well as thundershowers excepted in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the extreme south, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

North West

Fine, windy and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern and southern parts.

Free State

Residents can anticipate fine, windy and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north.

Northern Cape

Fine along the coast where it will be cool with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and central, but scattered in the south-east. It will be windy in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape

Fine in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern and south-eastern parts from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming light south-westerly from the evening along the west.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior with scattered showers and thundershowers, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-easterly, but strong at times.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh easterly, but north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated along the coast. It will be cloudy in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly becoming north-easterly in the extreme north towards evening.

