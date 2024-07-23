Cool, cloudy with isolated showers in the south and west and warm in the north of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 24 July 2024.

The weather service has not issued any weather alerts for Wednesday, but expect partly cloudy and cool but cold conditions over the south-western interior with isolated showers along the south and west coast. Otherwise, it will be warm over places in the north, with isolated showers expected over KwaZulu-Natal. Here’s what you need to know.

⛅️Weather and severe weather alerts for tomorrow, 24 July 2024.

Weather warnings, 24 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather services have not issued any weather warnings for Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 24 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool conditions, but warm in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool weather, but it will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm, but it will be hot in places in the north.

North-West province:

Fine and cool to warm conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cold to cool weather.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool to cold conditions are expected, but it will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold weather, with isolated showers and rain in the south-western parts spreading to the south coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with light showers along the coast and adjacent interior, but partly cloudy and cold over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cold over the interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but warm in the north-east. It will become partly cloudy in the cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.