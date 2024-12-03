Severe thunderstorms hit Mpumalanga and KZN, while a heat wave grips Gauteng, Limpopo and more

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 4 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms expected in Mpumalanga and most parts of KwaZulu-Natal and extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal because of a heatwave. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 3 – 4 December 2024.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern areas of the country with severe thunderstorms expected over KwaZulu-Natal by the afternoon. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/SKPh7ELDrT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2024

Weather warnings, 4 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised damages to infrastructure, property, vehicles, and injuries (livelihood and livestock) due to hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours, and excessive lightning, expected over the southern escarpment of Mpumalanga as well as over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal (except for the southeastern parts).

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, and Gauteng; central and southern parts of Limpopo; as well as the extreme western parts and northern parts of the Lowveld in Mpumalanga.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the central and eastern parts of the North West, the northern parts of the Free State, and the northern and northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal until at least Friday.

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions can be expected in the Lowveld of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga and the Western Bushveld and the Valley of Limpopo until Saturday, including the extreme northern parts of Gauteng on Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 4 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine weather becoming partly cloudy and hot but very hot in places in the north. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy fine and warm to hot conditions, but very hot to extremely hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in places along the escarpment.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 04/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/si8523hmGk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot but extremely hot in places in the Lowveld, Limpopo Valley, and the Western Bushveld with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the central northern parts.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 04/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/nDVBsEzdYF — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2024

North-West province:

Fine, windy and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east in the late afternoon.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 04/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/Uk9im2ze6N — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy conditions in the extreme east at first; otherwise, it will be fine, windy, and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in extreme east by the late afternoon.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 04/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/V8s9QVpefl — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool along the coastline, where it will be cloudy in the north at first with early morning mist; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the extreme north-central parts by the late afternoon.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 04/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/x9I2WjCrQh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather in the extreme southwest in the morning, as well as in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 04/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/o0eI4ex2yj — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will start with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms in the northeast but cloudy in the southeast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be hot weather in the northwest, where it will be fine at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain but scattered in the southeast. Isolated thunderstorms are expected along the escarpment in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 04/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/Z4Fi5YP0pA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme southeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.