Severe thunderstorms and extreme heat, with risks of flooding, hail, damaging winds and fire dangers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 5 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms and extreme heat, with risks of flooding, hail, damaging winds, and fire dangers across several provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather and severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 4 – 5 December 2024.

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts, with severe thunderstorms over KwaZulu-Natal & southern parts of Mpumalanga. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/q8BTP46fUp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 4, 2024

Weather warnings, 5 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail, and heavy downpours, which may result in flooding over the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Severe thunderstorms leading to localised damages to infrastructure, property, vehicles, and injuries (livelihood and livestock) due to hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours, and excessive lightning are also expected over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern and central interior of the Eastern Cape, as well as the extreme southern escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the North West, the eastern half of the Northern Cape, western parts of the Free State, the northern and western interior of the Eastern Cape, northern parts of Limpopo, northern parts of the Lowveld in Mpumalanga, as well as the extreme northeastern parts of the Western Cape.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, extreme eastern parts of the North West, and the northern and northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal until at least Friday.

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions can be expected in the Lowveld of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga and the Western Bushveld and the Valley of Limpopo until Saturday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 5 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and hot weather but very hot in the north. Isolated thunderstorms but scattered in the southeast are expected in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/9zK6rqIeHH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 4, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy fine and warm to hot conditions, but very hot to extremely hot in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot but extremely hot in places in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the Lowveld and the northern parts.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/7KABxGfpwi — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 4, 2024

North-West province:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/i1GK0zzKpo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 4, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/x20wHqqlYN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 4, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy along the coast and in extreme eastern parts; otherwise, it will be warm to hot but cool to warm in the extreme west.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/539dL5i0MW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 4, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather over the western parts at first with light rain in the morning over the south-western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/ZSp0cVBouG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 4, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will start with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms, but scattered in the north-east. It will be cool with light rain in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy with fog and drizzle south of the escarpment in the morning and evening; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but isolated in the north-west.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 05/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/0IOw8sEo8G — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 4, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.