Severe weather and cold front warnings issued for these areas

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 11 May 2026.

The SA Weather Service warned that a series of intense cold fronts will bring very cold, wet and windy conditions to parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape, with snowfall expected over mountainous and high-lying areas.

Here is what the weather is expected to be tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 11 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued several warnings for severe weather conditions across parts of the Western and Eastern Cape until Tuesday.

An Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall remains in place over parts of the Western Cape until Tuesday, with flooding of roads, bridges and settlements, mudslides and dangerous river conditions expected in areas including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Drakenstein, Breede Valley and Witzenberg.

Orange Level 6 warnings have been issued for flooding in parts of the West Coast and Overberg, while damaging winds and waves are expected along the coast from Lambert’s Bay to Cannon Rocks until Tuesday.

An Orange Level 5 warning for damaging interior winds is in effect over parts of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, with possible damage to homes, falling trees, power outages and some road closures.

Yellow Level 4 and 2 warnings remain in place for damaging winds, rough seas, localised flooding, snowfall and storm surges across parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape until Tuesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 11 May:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a fine and cool to cold day.

Mpumalanga:

It will be fine and cool to warm day. It will be cold in places in the east as well as in the south.

Limpopo:

There will be fine and cool to warm conditions.

North West:

Fine, windy and cool to warm weather awaits.

Free State:

Partly cloudy to cloudy in the south where isolated showers are expected, otherwise fine, windy and cold.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy, windy and very cold to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northern part.

Snowfall is expected in the south. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong west to northwesterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy, windy and cold to cool, with widespread to scattered rain and showers, but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be Gale to strong gale westerly to north-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: “Very High”

Eastern Cape (western half):

Snowfall expected in the north, otherwise cloudy, wind and cold with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, but scattered west of Port Elizabeth.

The wind along the coast will be Strong to gale force northwesterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can expect snowfall in the north, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cold, but cool in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be strong north-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool but warm in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly north of Durban, otherwise fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly