From floods to snowfall: Multiple weather warnings issued across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 10 May 2026.

Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm conditions are expected, becoming cloudy and cold in places, with a 30% to 60% chance of showers and rain in the south-west of the country. Disruptive rainfall, damaging winds and rough waves, as well as disruptive snowfall, are also expected.

Here is what the weather is expected to be tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 10 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued several warnings for severe weather conditions across parts of the Western and Eastern Cape until Tuesday.

An Orange Level 8 warning remains in place for heavy rain that could trigger flooding, mudslides and dangerous river conditions in areas including Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Drakenstein and parts of the Cape Winelands.

An Orange Level 6 warning was also issued for flooding in the southern West Coast and western Overberg, while strong winds and rough seas are expected along the coast from Lambert’s Bay to Cannon Rocks.

Meanwhile, damaging interior winds could cause power outages, falling trees and damage to homes in parts of the Western and Eastern Cape.

Yellow Level 2 warnings were issued for localised flooding, disruptive snowfall over high-lying areas, and strong winds affecting parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 10 May:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a fine and cool to cold day.

Mpumalanga:

It will be fine and cool to warm day.

Limpopo:

There will be fine and cool to warm conditions.

North West:

Fine, windy and cool weather awaits.

Free State:

Fine, windy and cool to cold, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy, windy and cold to cool day, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the western part.

There is possible snow over the south. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong west to northwesterly.

Western Cape:

Expect cloudy, cold and windy weather, with widespread rain and showers but isolated to scattered in the central and eastern parts.

It will be very cold with snow over the south-western mountainous areas.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong west to northwesterly, becoming gale force along the south coast from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy, windy and cold with isolated showers of rain, but snowfalls can be expected over the interior high ground.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can expect a partly cloudy, windy and cold day with isolated showers of rain, but snowfalls can be expected over the interior high ground.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly at first, otherwise fresh to strong north-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the eastern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot in places in the eastern parts.

The expected UVB sunburn index: “Very High”