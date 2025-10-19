Cloudy weather? – Here’s what to expect on Monday

Severe thunderstorms are expected in three provinces.

South Africa will experience a mix of cool to warm conditions, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in some provinces on Monday, 20 October.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has also warned of wet and windy conditions that may lead to possible road closures.

Weather warnings

Severe thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of the western and central North West, extreme north-eastern Northern Cape, and north-western Free State, prompting a yellow level two warning.

The storms may bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail, leading to flooding in low-lying areas and possible damage to property, vehicles, and infrastructure.

ALSO READ: First summer rains are on the way

A level four yellow alert has been issued for the western North West, where severe thunderstorms are expected.

Heavy rainfall may cause flooding in low-lying areas, settlements, and roads, leading to bridge and road closures and potential damage to crops.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 19 – 20 October 2025.

Partly cloudy & warm to cool conditions are expected, with possible scattered to widespread showers & thundershowers over the central & eastern parts of the country by the afternoon. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/JmpoGxhX1i — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 19, 2025

Provincial weather forecast:

Across the provinces, weather conditions will vary. Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 20 October.

Gauteng:

In Gauteng, it will be a cloudy day with cool to cold temperatures, accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms. The risk of sunburn is low.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga will be cold and cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Rain will be isolated and temperatures will remain cool in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

Limpopo will be warm in the extreme south-west, while the rest of the province will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Additionally, rain will be isolated in the lowveld.

North-West:

The North West province will be partly cloudy and warm in the extreme north-west, where isolated showers are possible.

Elsewhere in the province, it will be cooler and cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Free State:

In the Free State, it will be warm and partly cloudy in the south-west, while cooler conditions are expected across other areas.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely, becoming scattered in the north and east.

Northern Cape:

Northern Cape will experience morning fog in the far south, with cool temperatures in some areas.

The rest of the province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the north-east.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh from the south-east, strengthening in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

In the Western Cape, morning fog over the Karoo will give way to fine, warm weather, with hot conditions along the west coast and cooler spots along the south coast.

Winds will be fresh to strong from the south-east, turning easterly along the south coast.

Sunburn risk is very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool, though warmer in northern areas where conditions will be mostly clear.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh from the east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with a chance of light rain along the coast and nearby inland areas north of East London.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh from the north-east.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN):

KZN will have morning fog in the interior, followed by cloudy and cool to cold weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Rain will be isolated in the north-east.

Meanwhile, coastal winds will shift from moderate easterly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly in the south by evening. Sunburn risk is moderate.

NOW READ: Wet summer ahead as La Niña heads to SA