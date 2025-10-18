Weather alert: Here’s what to expect on Sunday

Cloudy skies are expected across Mpumalanga, with cool to warm temperatures.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that Sunday, 19 October, could bring wet weather across much of the country, including severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and cold temperatures in some regions.

People are advised to take precautions, especially in flood-prone regions, and to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy storms.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 18 – 19 October 2025.

Cloudy & cool conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with scattered to widespread showers & thundershowers possible by the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy & warm.#saws #weather pic.twitter.com/qsEaiW8Q0J — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 18, 2025

Weather warnings

Severe weather alerts have been issued for multiple areas.

A yellow level two alert warns of the threat of severe thunderstorms affecting Gauteng, North West, south-western Limpopo, Mpumalanga’s highveld, north-eastern Northern Cape, and most of the Free State, except the extreme south.

These storms may bring heavy rainfall capable of flooding roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as dangerous lightning, damaging winds and hail that could harm infrastructure, vehicles, livestock and informal settlements.

A level four yellow alert also applies to northern and eastern Free State, south-western North West, and Mpumalanga’s eastern highveld, with intense storms and heavy rain expected to bring localised flooding and property damage.

Provincial weather forecast:

Across the provinces, weather conditions will vary. Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 10 October.

Gauteng:

In Gauteng, residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm weather becoming cloudy with widespread afternoon showers and thundershowers scattered in the west, in addition to a low UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, becoming more widespread over the highveld.

Limpopo:

Limpopo will also have cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming more frequent in the extreme south-central region.

North-West:

The eastern parts of North West will be cloudy, while the rest of the province will be partly cloudy and warm.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

Free State:

Cloudy conditions will prevail across most of the Free State, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm.

Showers and thundershowers will be scattered to widespread, except in the south-western areas where they will remain isolated.

Northern Cape:

The western Northern Cape will be mostly fine, with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures elsewhere.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-east, becoming scattered in the extreme north-east. Coastal winds will be fresh to strong from the south to south-east.

Western Cape:

Hot conditions are expected in some areas along the west coast, while most of the province will be fine, warm, and windy.

The south coast will experience cooler, cloudy conditions, with a chance of light rain east of Riversdale from late morning to early afternoon.

Winds will be fresh to strong from the south to south-east, easing to moderate along the south coast in the morning and turning easterly in the afternoon.

The UVB sunburn index is very high.

Eastern Cape (western half):

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be generally fine and cool, but coastal and nearby interior areas will be cloudy with isolated light rain and showers.

Winds will be light from the south-east, shifting easterly by evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cool to cold conditions are anticipated.

Isolated showers and rain are expected, becoming scattered in the eastern parts.

Coastal winds will be light to moderate from the south-west, turning south-east in the afternoon.

KZN

The province of KZN could experience morning fog patches over the southern interior, otherwise the province will be cloudy and cool to cold, very cold in the south-west.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

Coastal winds will be moderate to fresh from the south to south-east, while the UVB sunburn index will be high.

