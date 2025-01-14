Limpopo premier warns about Cyclone Dikeledi, but Weather Service says not to panic

Limpopo has been experiencing heavy rains in recent weeks, resulting in the closure of some roads.

The premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, called for vigilance in the province as Cyclone Dikeledi approaches Mozambique.

On Monday, Dikeledi, classified as a severe tropical storm, was near Comoros Islands, with winds averaging between 90 to 100km/h.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned on Monday that the storm would strengthen into a tropical cyclone and would move along the Mozambique channel.

‘Vigilance’

Now classified as a cyclone, the Limpopo premier has called for vigilance.

“Although current reports indicate that the cyclone poses no immediate threat to South Africa, its proximity to Mozambique may result in potential risks to areas bordering Limpopo,” said the premier.

The province’s disaster management team is on high alert and is proactively planning to respond to any possible impacts of the cyclone, said the premier.

“The safety of our communities remains our utmost priority. We call upon all residents to stay informed, listen to official messages from our disaster management team, and act promptly in response to their guidance.

“The Limpopo government will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates to residents. Residents are advised to regularly check official weather updates and alerts, avoid spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic, and ensure safety precautions are in place, particularly in low-lying areas prone to flooding.”

On Tuesday, the weather service confirmed the cyclone was within the Mozambique channel, but said it would move away from South Africa.

“The severe tropical storm is currently within the Mozambique channel, with destructive winds averaging between 89 to 118 km/h. The cyclone will move south easterly, away from South Africa. The country is clear from any potential risk that may be associated with the weather system,” said the weather service.

Limpopo flooding

Limpopo has been experiencing heavy rain in recent weeks, resulting in the closure of some roads.

The R510 at Palm Park, D3110 at Olifant village, Tamboti Bridge which connects the R518 to town in Lephalale have been closed due to flooding.

“Please use alternative routes or postpone non-essential travel,” urged the Limpopo government on Tuesday.

The Witport Hospital in Lephalale has also been temporarily evacuated due to the overflow of Palala Dam that is posing a threat to the hospital. Those who seek healthcare are advised to use Shongoane, Abotspoort and Seleka Clinic and in case of emergency, the Elisras Hospital.

“The provincial government is deeply concerned about the damage caused by heavy rains in recent weeks.

“Residents are strongly urged to exercise caution and avoid crossing low-lying bridges during heavy rains. Additionally, parents and guardians are advised to ensure that children do not play near rivers or streams, as these areas pose significant dangers during flood conditions.”