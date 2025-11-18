Weather alert: Heavy downpours in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 19 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service has warned of heavy downpours in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Wednesday, 19 November.

Meanwhile, parts of the Western Cape face extremely high fire danger conditions. Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 19 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised damage to infrastructure as well as localised short-term disruption to municipal services due to heavy downpours and strong wind in the southcentral parts of Limpopo and the eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the Swartland Local municipality of the Western Cape.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow: 18-19 November 2025

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central parts and in the east.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 19 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms from the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog in places along the northern escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the eastern Highveld. It will be cloudy in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches in the west, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southcentral southern parts. It will be cloudy in the east.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. Morning fog patches can be expected over the western parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog over the south and extreme east, and partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be fine in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog in the extreme northeast and along the coast, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy in the southeast, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places over the West Coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine in the north, otherwise the day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with light rain in the extreme southeast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in the extreme east, otherwise it will be cloudy south of the escarpment where a 30% chance of light rain is expected.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior, otherwise the day will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.