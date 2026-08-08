Cold weather expected across SA on Women’s Day

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 9 August.

South Africans can expect a cold Women’s Day, with low temperatures forecast across much of the country on Sunday, prompting residents to dress warmly if attending celebrations and outdoor events.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws) weather forecast, a cold front accompanied by a cut-off low is expected to affect the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape from Sunday, persisting into Tuesday.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold and windy conditions, snowfall over mountainous areas and rough to very rough seas (coastal areas) can be expected. Farmers and the public in general are advised to take necessary precautions,” warned the national weather forecaster.

Weather warnings

Saws issued a number of warnings for Sunday, including disruptive snow leading to disruptions to livelihood, major traffic disruptions and some communities temporary inaccessible, is expected over Dr Beyers Naude Municipality, Chris Hani District, Senqu, Elundini and Matatiele Municipality persisting until Tuesday.

The second warning is of disruptive snow leading to localised traffic disruptions, isolated loss of livestock and crops and localised disruptions to services, is expected in places over Koukamma, Kouga, Blue Crane, Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi, Intsika Yethu, Dr AB Xuma, Mhlontlo and Mzimvubu Municipalities persisting until Tuesday.

South Africans can expect disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible settlements, roads and bridges, is expected in places over Koukamma Municipality of the Eastern Cape and the extreme southern parts of KwaZulu Natal.

Damaging winds and waves

Another warning issued by the national weather forecaster is for damaging winds and waves, resulting in difficulty in navigation, localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports for a short period of time, small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality are expected between Port Edward and Durban.

Saws also issued fire warning. “Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the south-western parts of North West, the central parts of Free State as well as the extreme, north-eastern parts of Northern Cape.”

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 09 August:

Gauteng:

Fine and cool.

Mpumalanga:

Morning frost in places in the Highveld, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm but cool in places.

North West

Fine, windy and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the evening.

Free State:

Fine, windy and cool, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers in the south and central.

Northern Cape:

Fine in the extreme north, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy, windy and cold to cool but very cold in places in the south, with isolated to scattered showers in the south and central.

Snowfalls are expected over the southern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but strong from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Windy over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cold to very cold with scattered to widespread showers and rain, but isolated in the extreme north-west. Snowfalls are expected over the northern and north-eastern parts from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south coast in the morning otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly reaching strong along the west coast from the afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy in places at first, otherwise cloudy and cold to very cold with widespread rain and showers, but scattered in the north, with snowfalls over the high lying areas.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly east of Algoa Bay at first, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming southerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine in places at first otherwise cloudy and cool to cold but very cold in places with widespread rain and showers from the west, but scattered in the north with snowfalls over the high lying areas.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong from the west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine in the extreme north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy in the south from late afternoon with scattered showers and rain otherwise isolated.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly in the north, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-westerly spreading northwards from late morning, reaching fresh to strong from the evening.