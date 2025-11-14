Weather alert: SA braces for a wet Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 15 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of the North West, Northern Cape and the Free State.

Overall, Saturday, 15 November will be a wet day for most of the country. Here is what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 14-15 November 2025:

Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers over the central interior, and eastern parts expected tomorrow.

⚠️Orange level 5 for severe thunderstorms.

Weather warnings for 15 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges as well as loss of infrastructure livelihood and livestock in the western parts of the North West, the extreme northeastern parts of the Northern Cape and most parts of the Free State, except the north and southern parts.

A yellow level 4 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, excessive lightning, damaging winds and hail in the central and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

This could result in injuries and danger to life due flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, major travel disruptions and incidents, damage or loss of infrastructure, formal and informal settlements, livelihood, agricultural production and livestock.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low lying areas and bridges as well as localised loss of infrastructure livelihood and livestock in the northern and southern parts of the Free State, eastern parts of the North West, the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape, Gauteng, southern parts of Mpumalanga, extreme northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape as well and along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the Bergrivier, Swartland and Matzikama Municipalities of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 15 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms from the evening.

Mpumalanga:

Expect a cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo:

It will cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, with widespread showers but scattered in the extreme east.

Free State:

Residents can expect a cloudy and cool to warm day, with widespread showers but scattered in the south.

Northern Cape:

The weather will be fine and hot in the extreme west, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north east.

Western Cape:

Expect fine conditions in the west, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot, but cool over the southern parts where there will be light rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be Partly cloudy and warm in places, otherwise a cloudy and cool day awaits, with a chance of light rain in places in the south and isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect Cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north and east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog in places in the northern interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the extreme northeast. It will become cloudy from the afternoon with widespread showers and thundershowers.