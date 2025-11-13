Gauteng weather to be dark and gloomy this weekend? Here’s what to expect

Saws urged residents to stay alert for possible flooding, particularly in low-lying areas

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning of possible severe thunderstorms and flooding across Gauteng this weekend, with cloudy and wet conditions expected to persist from Friday through Sunday.

Stormy weekend ahead

According to forecaster André Fourie from Saws, “Gauteng will experience cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers on Friday.

“The weather will turn cloudy and cold to cool on Saturday, with widespread rain expected in the extreme south.”

He added that Sunday will bring “cloudy and cold to cool conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers,” cautioning that “possible severe thunderstorms leading to flooding in places over Gauteng” may occur.

Pretoria forecast: warm but wet

In Pretoria, residents can expect a warm but unsettled weekend. Saturday’s temperatures will range between a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 29°C, with showers and thundershowers likely throughout the afternoon and evening.

Saws forecasts a 30% chance of rain and around 10mm of precipitation.

Wind speeds will range from 9.3 km/h to 18.5 km/h, coming mainly from the northwest, while humidity will hover between 35% and 65% during the day.

Sunday will see similar conditions, with showers and thundershowers persisting into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are expected to remain between 18°C and 29°C, with moderate rain and a 30% probability of precipitation.

Joburg: cooler, wetter conditions

Johannesburg is forecast to experience slightly cooler and wetter weather than the capital.

Saturday’s temperatures will range from 17°C to 27°C, with cloudy skies and thundershowers expected from midday.

The city will record humidity levels between 35% and 70%, and around 10mm of rain is anticipated.

By Sunday, conditions will cool significantly, with temperatures dropping to a maximum of 20°C and a high 80% chance of rain.

Thundershowers are expected to continue throughout the day, with moderate winds from the northeast.

Saws urged residents to stay alert for possible flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, and to monitor official updates throughout the weekend.

