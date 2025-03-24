Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms in KZN, FS, and EC and wind warnings along Western Cape coast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 25 March 2025.

Expect severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and Eastern Cape, with strong winds along the Western Cape coast. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 24 and 25 March 2025: Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the south-eastern parts tomorrow. #saws #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/8xUxklRgoS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 24, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 25 March

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible areas, as well as localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, property, vehicles, livelihoods and livestock expected over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, southern parts of the Free State and the eastern half of the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, which is expected between Table Bay and Stillbaai.

ALSO READ: Farmers hoping for one more bout of rain before winter sets in

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 25 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be hot.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers except in the northwest.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts except over the extreme northeastern parts. It will be windy over the eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and windy conditions with light rain over the south-western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will start with morning fog in places in the south where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north but scattered in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.