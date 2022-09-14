Weather service issues more fire warnings for Eastern Cape and Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of dangerous fire conditions over parts of the country on Thursday.

The affected areas are Sarah Baartman district municipality, Inxuba Yethemba, Enoch Mgijima and Walter Sisulu, Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi and Intsika Yethu local municipalities of the Eastern Cape as well as in the Beaufort West and Laingsburg municipalities of the Western Cape.

There will be morning fog along the Western Cape coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy along the south coast.

Gauteng is expected to be fine and cool, but warm in the north.



Thursday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Fine and cool, but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Mpumalanga: Hot over the Lowveld, otherwise fine and cool to warm with morning fog patches on the Highveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches in the central and western parts, otherwise fine and warm.

North West: Fine and warm.

Free State: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the south by the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Morning and evening fog along the coast, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places over the northern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy along the south coast. It will be hot in places in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast. It will become

partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm.

