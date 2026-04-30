Workers’ Day weather: Severe thunderstorms and damaging coastal winds

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 1 May 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe, damaging thunderstorms in parts of the Free State and North West with strong coastal winds expected to disrupt beachfront activities in the Western Cape on Friday, 1 April.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 1 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 6 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to damage or loss of infrastructures, settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood, and livestock; injuries and danger to life; and major travel disruptions in the western parts of both the Free State and North West.

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued with heavy downpours in the eastern parts of both Free State and North West and the extreme northeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

This, according to the weather service, could lead to localised flooding and damages to susceptible formal and informal settlements and infrastructure.

Saws has also issued yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds leading to localised disruption to beachfront activities between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 29-30 April 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered shower and thundershowers but widespread over the central parts.#saws #Warning #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/EsYivxVEV8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 29, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 1 May:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect a cloudy and cool day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southwest.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and western parts.

North West:

Cloudy and cool weather awaits, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Expect cloudy and cool to cold conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy in the east at first; otherwise, expect partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers in the extreme eastern parts, becoming fine in the west from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy skies are expected over the western parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise a fine and cool to warm day awaits.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog over the interior; otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme west.