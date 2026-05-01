Cape Town braces for a cool, rainy weekend as temperatures stay mild

Sunday offers Capetonians the most pleasant conditions of the weekend.

The Mother City can expect overcast skies, light showers, and mild temperatures over the coming days, with Sunday offering a brief window of sunshine before conditions deteriorate again.

A grey Saturday ahead for Cape Town

Cape Town is heading into a cool, overcast Saturday, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) reporting a temperature of 16°C and cloudy conditions across the city.

The day is expected to remain mild, with temperatures ranging from 14°C to 18°C.

Humidity will remain consistently high throughout the day, around 80% for most of the morning and early afternoon, before dipping slightly to 70% by midday.

“Slight Rain” is forecast for both the afternoon and evening slots, with winds blowing from the north and north-northwest at speeds of up to 27.8 km/h.

Saws puts the probability of rain on Saturday at 30%, with an expected accumulation of around 3mm.

By late evening, conditions are expected to remain wet, with slight rain persisting until 8pm and humidity climbing back to 80%.

Sunday brings a rare break

Sunday offers Capetonians the most pleasant conditions of the weekend, with Saws forecasting a high of 21°C and clearer skies during the afternoon.

The morning will begin with partly cloudy conditions, carrying over from Saturday night, before skies clear around 2pm.

Winds will be noticeably calmer than Saturday, easing to around 9.3 km/h from the north in the morning before picking up slightly to 18.5 km/h from the northwest in the afternoon.

Humidity, however, remains elevated, reaching 90% by 8pm.

Saws notes that the rain probability for Sunday also sits at 30%, with slight rain again possible by the evening hours and another 3mm of accumulation expected.

The minimum temperature for Sunday is forecast at 15°C, with the afternoon peak of 21°C making it the warmest day of the forecast period.

A cool week lies ahead

Looking further into the week, Saws data shows that temperatures will settle into a consistent pattern, with highs hovering between 17°C and 18°C from Monday through to Thursday.

The weekly forecast strip shows mostly cloudy conditions with some partial sunshine expected mid-week, before cloud cover returns toward Thursday.