KwaZulu-Natal braces for heavy rain and flooding as severe weather warnings issued

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 13 March 2025.

The weather service warns of disruptive rain, flooding, and severe thunderstorms across KwaZulu-Natal, with strong winds, lightning, and hail expected.

Heavy downpours, strong winds, and hail are also expected across Northern Cape, Free State, North West, Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for tomorrow, 13 March 2025:

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread along the south-east coast.⚠️Severe thunderstorms, disruptive rainfall and damaging winds and waves#saws pic.twitter.com/bZdaOMhLF7 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 12, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 13 March

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued an orange level 6 and a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain, heavy downpours, and flooding of roads and settlements in southeastern KwaZulu-Natal. Damage to infrastructure and mudslides are expected.

A yellow level 4 warning has also been issued for severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and localised flooding in most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with strong winds, lightning, and hail expected.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours and localised flooding, strong damaging winds, excessive lightning and small hail in several provinces, including the southeastern parts of Northern Cape, southern parts of Free State, eastern parts of North West, Gauteng, southern Limpopo, and most parts of Mpumalanga, except in the Lowveld.

A yellow level 4 warning has been issued for strong winds and waves, making navigation at sea difficult between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay. A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for the area between Plettenberg Bay and Mazeppa Bay.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape and northwestern parts of the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: EMS on high alert as more severe weather expected in Gauteng [VIDEO]

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 12 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be partly cloudy in the southwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the southern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the south-central parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east where morning fog is expected.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog patches in the east, where it will be cloudy; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northwest.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the extreme west, partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southeast. It will be very hot over the western interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and very hot to extremely hot weather in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cloudy and cool along the south coast and adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the southeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.