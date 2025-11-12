Weather alert: Heat, fire danger and thundershowers on Thursday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 13 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a mostly warm to hot day across the country on Thursday, 13 November, with high fire danger conditions expected in the Northern and Western Cape.

Thundershowers are also expected in some provinces. Here is what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 12-13 November 2025:

Weather warnings for 13 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the western parts of the Northern Cape as well as the northwestern parts of the Western Cape.

Very hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern Cape’s Namakwa District and the Western Cape’s West Coast District.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 13 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect a hot day in the Lowveld, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the central parts.

Limpopo:

It will be very hot in places in the east, otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except for the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect a fine and warm to hot day, but partly cloudy in the east.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog along the coast, otherwise the day will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot in the extreme western parts.

Western Cape:

Expect partly cloudy skies in the southeast with a chance of light rain in the morning, otherwise it will be fine and hot to very hot, but cool to warm over the southern parts. Extremely hot conditions are expected over the western parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy in places in the south, otherwise fine and warm, but cool conditions await residents in places along the coast. A chance of light rain is expected east of Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine weather in places in the north, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy south of escarpment with a chance light rain from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.