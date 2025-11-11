Weather alert: Heat and fire danger warnings issued for WC and NC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 12 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned the Northern Cape and Western Cape to brace for very hot, uncomfortable conditions with high fire risk this Wednesday.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 12 November 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 11-12 November 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered over the central and eastern parts.⚠️ Severe thunderstorms#SAWS #SAWeather #WeatherUpdate #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/Why4qHQXRJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 11, 2025

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 12 November 2025

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected in places over the Northern Cape and the West Coast District Municipality of the Western Cape.

Advisories

Very hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the interior of Namakwa in the Northern Cape and the West Coast and Central Karoo district municipalities of the Western Cape, including the Breede Valley and Oudtshoorn local municipalities.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 12 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be fine and hot to very hot.

Limpopo:

It will be fine in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except for the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley, where it will be very hot.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to morning fog in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places. It will become partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme northeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches along the west coast, as well as the south coast where it will be partly cloudy and cool; otherwise, the weather will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in places.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the extreme eastern interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north. Isolated showers and rain are expected, except in the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.