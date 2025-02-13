Valentine’s Day weather forecast brings rain, heat, and fire risks

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Valentine’s Day, Friday, 14 February 2025.

Expect disruptive rain in Limpopo, extreme fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape, and varied conditions across provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 13-14 February 2025:

⛈Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in most parts of RSA, but widespread in the extreme north-eastern parts tomorrow. ⚠️Severe Thunderstorms and disruptive rain warnings are issued.

Weather warnings, Friday, 14 February

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive Rainfall leading to localised flooding of susceptible areas, roads, bridges, and dirt roads is expected over the north-western and northern parts of Limpopo.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape (except the north-eastern parts), West Coast District and Witzenberg municipality of the Western Cape as well as the northern parts of Joe Gqabi and Chris Hani Districts of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Valentine’s Day, Friday, 14 February:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng cloudy conditions in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the south-eastern escarpment, otherwise conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

It will become partly cloudy in places on the Highveld from the afternoon.

Limpopo:

Weather conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but it will be widespread in the north.

North West:

Cloudy conditions in the east at first, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience cloudy conditions in the east at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

Conditions will be windy over the interior, otherwise it will be fine and hot to very hot but cool along the coast, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions along the south coast; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but cool along the south-west and south coast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Weather conditions will be partly cloudy south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and cool along the coast, but warm to hot over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Conditions will be cloudy and cool with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the central and northern interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot becoming cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-east.