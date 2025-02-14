Weather alert: Thunderstorms and disruptive rain in parts of Limpopo, Free State and North West

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 15 February 2025.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and localised flooding are expected in parts of Limpopo, Free State, and North West on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 14-15 February 2025:

⛈30-60% showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of RSA, but 80% in the extreme north-eastern parts. ⚠️Severe Thunderstorms, disruptive rain and damaging winds and waves warnings are issued.

Weather warnings, Saturday, 15 February

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, roads and bridges, and localised damage to property and infrastructure, which are expected in the area adjacent to the Lesotho borders in the Free State.

A yellow level 2 warning was disruptive rainfall resulting in localised flooding of informal settlements, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as dirt roads, is expected in places over the Bushveld and Valley of Limpopo, as well as the northeastern parts of the North West.

Damaging wind and waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea are expected between Strandfontein and Cape Point.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the West Coast District and the Witzenberg Municipality of the Western Cape as well as the western interior and central parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 15 February:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy conditions in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers but scattered in the extreme east.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in the south.

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience cloudy and warm conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated thundershowers. It will be cool along the coast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather along the south coast at first, but it will eventually become fine and cool to warm; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in places over the interior.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fog in places in the morning; otherwise, conditions will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northern and eastern parts.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cool but warm in the north.