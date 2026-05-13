Weather alert: KZN faces damaging waves as rest of SA sees fine, cool conditions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 14 May 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves along the KwaZulu-Natal coast on Thursday, risking small vessels. Most provinces expect fine, cool conditions.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 14 May 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 13 – 14 May 2026.

Partly cloudy & cool conditions are expected, with isolated showers & thundershowers possible over the central & eastern parts of the country. Damaging winds & waves are expected along the east & south coast of RSA. #saws pic.twitter.com/ogy1KwOPzD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 13, 2026

Weather warnings: Thursday, 14 May 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves, leading to localised disruption of small harbours and ports for a short period, difficulty in navigation, and small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 14 May 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather but warm in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool. It will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the east, where it will be warm in places.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and rain in the south-east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect fine and cool to cold conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to cold, but very cold in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog north of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.