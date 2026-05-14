Gauteng set for a dry, mild weekend as temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 20s

Saturday shapes up to be the clearest and most pleasant day of the weekend across Gauteng.

Clear skies and light winds are expected to dominate Johannesburg and Pretoria this weekend, with no rain in sight and comfortable temperatures making for near-perfect outdoor conditions.

What Friday’s weather means for your plans

Residents in both Johannesburg and Pretoria can expect a cool but manageable start to their Friday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Pretoria will see an early-morning temperature of 14°C at 2am, with clear skies and an east-north-east direction wind of 9.3 km/h. Johannesburg will be slightly cooler, opening at 13°C under mostly clear skies, with a NE wind at 9.3 km/h.

By the afternoon, both cities will warm up considerably. Pretoria is forecast to reach 22°C on Friday, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 20°C.

The weather service notes that partly cloudy conditions will move in during the midday and afternoon hours for both cities, though this will not translate into any rainfall, with rain probability sitting at 0% and rainfall amounts recorded at 0mm for the day.

Humidity in Pretoria will begin the day at 75% before dropping sharply to 40% by 2pm, while Johannesburg’s humidity follows a similar pattern, starting at 70% in the early hours and falling to 40% by the afternoon.

Both cities will see winds ease significantly by the evening, with Pretoria’s wind shifting to a south-westerly direction at just 0.2 km/h by 8pm, and Johannesburg mirroring that trend.

A sunny Saturday on the cards for Gauteng

Saturday shapes up to be the clearest and most pleasant day of the weekend across Gauteng.

The weather service forecasts that Pretoria will enjoy clear skies throughout the morning and into the afternoon, with temperatures rising from 15°C at 2am to a daytime high of 24°C, the warmest reading across either city for the entire weekend period captured in the forecast.

Johannesburg will also experience a largely sunny Saturday, with clear skies forecast for the early morning and mid-morning periods before mostly clear conditions take hold in the afternoon.

The city’s maximum temperature is expected to reach 22°C, with a minimum of 11°C.

As with Friday, the weather service records zero rainfall and a 0% chance of rain for both cities on Saturday.

Humidity levels will be noticeably lower than on Friday, with Pretoria dropping to as little as 35% by 2pm and Johannesburg recording 30% at the same time.

Winds across both cities will remain light, predominantly from a south-westerly direction, and barely registering above 0.2 km/h for much of the day, indicating calm, still conditions that should make for a comfortable time spent outdoors.

Sunday brings a hint of cloud but no cause for concern

The weekend closes on a slightly cloudier note, though the weather service emphasises there is still no rain expected in either city on Sunday.

Pretoria will see partly cloudy conditions at 8am, with humidity at 80% and a morning temperature of 15°C, before skies clear to mostly clear by the evening, with a temperature of 19°C and humidity easing to 55%.

Johannesburg tells a similar story on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and 75% humidity in the morning at 14°C, giving way to mostly clear skies by 8pm at 17°C.

The city’s maximum for the day is forecast at 20°C, with a minimum of 12°C, while Pretoria’s Sunday high is expected to reach 22°C, with a minimum of 13°C.

Wind direction in Pretoria on Sunday will come from the east-north-east direction in the morning, shifting to south-westerly in the evening.

Johannesburg will see winds from the NNE early in the day, shifting to the NW by evening.

Both cities will record sunrise just after 6.38am and sunset around 5.28pm.