Weather alert: A chance of rain in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 15 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 15 July 2025.

Rain is expected to touch down in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, while fine and cool weather awaits most of the country. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 14-15 July 2025:

Fine in most parts of the country, but partly cloudy in the east and south with isolated showers and rain in the south-east.#saws #SAWeather pic.twitter.com/NaYr67Hk2q — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 14, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 15 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has not issued any sever weather warnings for Tuesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 15 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool conditions throughout the day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool weather, but it will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the northern part.

North West:

Fine windy and cool weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine, windy and cool conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the western interior, otherwise it will be fine and cool to cold, but warm in places in the north-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with drizzle over the Cape Peninsula including Cape Town in the morning, otherwise it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, becoming fine in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy and cool weather with morning fog in places south of the escarpment. A chance of light rain and showers are expected in places along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy conditions with morning fog in places in the east, otherwise it will be fine and cool but warm in the extreme north-east. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the extreme south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.