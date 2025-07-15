Weather alert: Fine and cool weather nationwide

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 16 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 16 July 2025.

Fine and cool conditions are forecast nationwide, with partial cloudiness and morning fog in some provinces. Isolated drizzle is expected along the Wild Coast. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 15-16 July 2025:

Fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy with light rain and showers and rain.#saws #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/Ly5Zh8Kuyw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 15, 2025

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 16 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has not issued any sever weather warnings for Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Climate denial threatens our legacy

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 16 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy late afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool conditions, but warm in the Lowveld

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be windy over the western parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in places in the west, otherwise conditions will be fine, windy and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the central and the southern parts, otherwise it will be fine, windy and cool to cold.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy conditions over the south-western parts with late evening rain in the extreme south-west, otherwise the weather will be fine and cool to cold.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog over the southern interior to the south of Somerset East, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy conditions with morning and evening fog south of the escarpment, with drizzle along the Wild Coast. It will become fine and cool from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy weather with morning and evening fog patches in places in the east, otherwise it will be fine and cool but warm in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.