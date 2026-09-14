Tuesday’s weather: Heavy downpours, strong winds and rough seas

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 15 September 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued multiple warnings for the country, with disruptive rain, severe thunderstorms and damaging winds expected in various provinces on Tuesday, 15 September.

Here is what to expect tomorrow.

Weather warnings for 15 September 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads and settlements and major disruption of traffic flow in the eastern Namakwa in the Northern Cape and Central Karoo District of the Western Cape

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with excessive lightning leading to localised injuries (human and livestock) and service disruption due to power disruptions in the Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg Municipalities of the Northern Cape and the Western Cape’s West Coast, Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts, and the City of Cape Town.

For the northeastern coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape, a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms is in place.

This could result in localised damage to settlements and temporary structures and localised disruption to power and communication.

Saws has also warned of damaging winds, under a yellow level 2 warning, in the North West province, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the central and the western parts of the Free State, central and western parts of Limpopo and in places over the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Expect damages to informal settlements, power and communication disruption in the affected areas.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging winds and waves in KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports for a short period of time, difficulty in navigation and localised damage to infrastructure and settlements between Port Edward and Richards Bay and the adjacent interior.

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds in extreme northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape coast and adjacent interior.

This could result in localised damage to settlements, localised interruption to power and communications and difficulty in navigation.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the Western parts of the Waterberg District and the Blouberg Municipality of Limpopo.

Advisories

Saws has warned that a Cut-off low pressure system developing west of the country is likely to affect the Western and Northern Cape provinces from Sunday into Monday.

Intermittent showers and thundershowers accompanied heavy downpours at times are expected, with possible large amounts of small hail and lightning, significant drop in temperatures over the high-lying areas, windy coastal and interior conditions and rough seas (reaching 4.0 to 4.5m south of Table Bay in the Western Cape).

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 15 September:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy skies in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches in places over the eastern Highveld and the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme southwestern parts.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy with morning drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwestern Bushveld. It will be fine in paces over the northwestern parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm weather awaits, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme east.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the northeast.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy, windy and cool to cold with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread over the east and central parts.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool to cold weather is expected, with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread over the northeastern parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be windy in the north; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the northwest.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect warm to hot conditions with morning fog in places south of the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers in the south.