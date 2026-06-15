Youth Day weather: Fog, drizzle and thundershower across provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Youth Day, Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) hasn’t issued any severe warnings for Tuesday, but Gauteng, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal will wake to fog. At the same time, the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape expect isolated showers and thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Youth Day, Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 15-16 June 2026:

Partly cloudy, windy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/Rc35imab87 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 15, 2026

Weather warnings: Youth Day, Tuesday, 16 June 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Youth Day, Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Youth Day, Tuesday, 16 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog patches in the south-east; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east in the morning with drizzle and fog patches on the Highveld and escarpment areas; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the east in the morning with drizzle and fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley, becoming fine in the west in the late afternoon.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy by late morning.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the north-east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine conditions in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-eastern parts until the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers in places over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers in the south-west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning and evening fog over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the east.