Wednesday forecast: Foggy weather for KZN and Western Cape, Gauteng braces for cool day

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), no severe warnings have been issued for Wednesday, but most parts of the country will remain cold a day after the June 16 public holiday.

Weather warnings: Wednesday 17 June 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province:

GAUTENG

Partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

MPUMALANGA

Morning fog patches over the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold but warm in the Lowveld with isolated showers and rain in the east, but likely drizzle along the escarpment.

LIMPOPO

Morning fog patches in places over the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld with isolated showers and rain in places in the east, but likely drizzle along the escarpment.

NORTH WEST

Partly cloudy and cool.

FREE STATE

Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

NORTHERN CAPE

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate southerly to south-easterly from the late afternoon.

WESTERN CAPE

Morning fog patches are expected in places over the interior. It will be fine over the western parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold, but warm over the northwestern part.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, but moderate easterly to north-easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

WESTERN HALF OF THE EASTERN CAPE

Fine and cool to cold, with morning and evening fog likely in the extreme southern interior.

The wind along the coast will be Light northerly, becoming light easterly.

EASTERN HALF OF THE EASTERN CAPE

Fine and cool to cold, with morning and evening fog likely in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be Light northerly becoming light south easterly.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain over the eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south easterly in the north, otherwise light and variable, becoming north-easterly by the late afternoon, spreading northwards.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.