Weather alert: Partly cloudy and cool conditions across SA with rain in the east

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 18 June 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued no severe alerts but Thursday brings partly cloudy, cool conditions nationally and isolated rain for the KwaZulu-Natal coast, Eastern Cape and Lowveld regions.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 18 June 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 17 – 18 June 2026.

Partly cloudy & cool conditions are expected, but cold in places over the central & western interior, with isolated showers possible over the northern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the eastern parts of the RSA. pic.twitter.com/MUVTpJprdB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 17, 2026

Weather warnings: Thursday, 18 June 2026

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Thursday, 20 June, but Saws has warned of damaging winds resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes expected over parts of the Richterveld, Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg municipalities of the Northern Cape on Friday and Saturday. A yellow level 1 warning is issued.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 18 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy weather in the north in the morning, where it will be cool; otherwise, it will be fine and cold becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the morning with fog over the Highveld and escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld with isolated rain and showers.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the morning with fog over the central and eastern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in places in the Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy, and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-west and north-central parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions over the south coast with a chance of light rain; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine in the north in the morning with fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine in the north in the morning with fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning and evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain over the extreme eastern parts and along the coast and adjacent interior, where it will be cloudy.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.