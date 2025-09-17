Weather alert: Fire risk in northern regions, warm and fine weather

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 18 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of extremely high fire risks in northern regions. Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and North West expect fine, warm weather with morning fog in places.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 18 September 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 17 – 18 September 2025.

Partly cloudy & warm over the central and eastern parts of the country, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. Otherwise, fine & cool. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/DlWkHkOLgB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 17, 2025

Weather warnings: Thursday, 18 September

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the northern and northeastern parts of South Africa.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 18 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions at first with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment and in places east of the Highveld becoming partly cloudy; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the escarpment, where it will be cloudy, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in the west.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog patches over the far eastern parts; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, but cold in the extreme southeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cold to cool weather, but cloudy to partly cloudy in the south.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with fog in places over the interior at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy to cloudy in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be foggy in places at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool but partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior. It will become cloudy south of the escarpment in the afternoon with light rain in places along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm but hot in the north. Isolated showers and rain are expected except in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.