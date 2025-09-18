Weather

Isolated thunderstorms could begin forming in the coming weeks, says SA weather service

By Oratile Mashilo

18 September 2025

SA Weather Service notes warmer-than-usual end to winter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) revealed that the winter season ended on a notably warmer note than usual, particularly during August.

Cooler start gave way to widespread warmth

Speaking to The Citizen, Saws meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela, winter began with cooler conditions across most parts of the country, before gradually becoming warmer than normal.

“In the beginning, it was cooler over most parts, then it started to be warmer than normal, but cooler in the extreme west,” Thobela said

He added that the month of August marked a clear shift.

“August 2025 was above normal over almost the whole country,” said Thobela.

The review highlights that this warming trend was especially pronounced in Johannesburg.

“At OR Tambo International Airport, August 2025 was 1.5°C above the 1991–2020 average for maximum temperatures, and 2.8°C above for minimum temperatures,” Thobela noted.

Rainfall stayed near or slightly above average

While temperatures rose later in the season, rainfall patterns were largely stable, with some areas receiving more rain than usual early on.

“From available data, rainfall was somewhat above normal in June and normal in July,” Thobela said.

This suggests that, while many parts of the country experienced dry and warm conditions towards the end of winter, the start of the season brought slightly wetter-than-usual weather.

First signs of spring rain

According to Saws forecaster Tokelo Chiloane, isolated thunderstorms could begin forming in the coming weeks, although they are unlikely to bring heavy rainfall.

“By mid-September, we sometimes see the first thunderstorms in the region. However, they usually produce very little rain,” Chiloane said.

She explained that the strength of the first spring rains depends on the presence of a rain-producing weather system.

“If a rain-producing system is present, the thunderstorms might bring slightly more rainfall,” she added.

