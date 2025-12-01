Weather

Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms set to hit multiple provinces on Tuesday

By Chulumanco Mahamba

1 December 2025

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 2 December 2025.

Weather 2 December 2025

Picture: Canva

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns that severe thunderstorms and extreme fire danger threaten several provinces on Tuesday, with flooding, hail and damaging winds expected across much of South Africa.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 2 December 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 2 December 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges. Large amounts of small hail and strong damaging winds are expected over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and the southwestern and southeastern parts of Limpopo.

A yellow level 2 warning was also issued for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail and strong winds expected over KwaZulu-Natal, eastern and central parts of the Free State and North West, northern Eastern Cape, central parts of Limpopo, and the Mpumalanga Highveld.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger is expected over the Khai-Ma and Hantam municipalities as well as the ZF Mgcawu district of the Northern Cape and the Matzikama, Bergrivier and Swartland municipalities of the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: Severe thunderstorms and extreme fire danger expected across South Africa

Provincial weather forecast

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the southwest.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits the North West with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with light rain in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northwest.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and warm conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west. It will be cool in places in the southwest.

Read more on these topics

South African Weather Service (Saws) weather weather warnings

