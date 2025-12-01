Tshwane residents warned that more bad weather possible after storm lashed city on Sunday

The heavy rain, hail and strong winds on Sunday caused damage to roofs and flooding in Tshwane

A severe hailstorm battered several parts of Tshwane on Sunday night, damaging infrastructure, flooding households and leaving key roads obstructed.

The city of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said the storm followed a Yellow Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning issued for midday to midnight on 30 November.

Regions hit by hail and flooding

According to the city, the storm affected regions 1, 2, 3 and 5, bringing heavy rain, hail and strong winds that disrupted communities overnight. Some residents reported damaged roofs, flooded homes and debris-covered streets.

The Emergency Services Department confirmed that teams were deployed throughout the night to respond to incidents.

“Disaster management officers, together with the regional operations coordination department, are conducting a situational assessment to determine the full extent of the impact,” the city said.

This includes evaluating damaged infrastructure, identifying high-risk areas and clearing blocked roads.

Despite the severity of the storm, the city confirmed that no major injuries had been reported.

More rain expected on Monday

The city urged residents to remain vigilant, warning that weather risks remain high.

“Today, 1 December 2025, the shwane Emergency Management Services Department has received a weather warning for 60% chance of rain,” it said.

Motorists and residents were advised to avoid flooded or debris-covered roads, reduce speed and follow safety instructions.

The city added it would continue to monitor conditions and issue further updates as needed.

Possible impacts

The city warned that severe thunderstorms may lead to:

Heavy downpours and localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas;

Large amounts of small hail over an open area;

Damaging winds and excessive lightning, which may result in structural fires;

Disruptions to traffic due to roads being flooded;

Motor vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions; and

Damage to formal and informal settlement houses or structures (roofs).

Safety tips for residents

Emergency Management Services urged residents to take precautions, including:

If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines), which may be hit by lightning.

Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm.

Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams.

If needed, the emergency numbers are 012 358 6300/6400.

Residents can report hail-related damage to [email protected] or call the 107 toll-free line.

