Weather alert: Warm Wednesday before SA braces for icy, wet and windy conditions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 2 September 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says partly cloudy and warm-to-cool conditions are expected on Wednesday, with isolated showers and thundershowers possible over the central and eastern parts of South Africa.

This is ahead of very cold, wet, and windy conditions, with possible severe thunderstorms expected in parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape from Thursday into Friday.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 2 September 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 2 September 2026

Fire danger warnings

The weather service warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places in the Blouberg Local Municipality of Limpopo and most parts of the Northern Cape, except the western parts, as well as the Mohokare Local Municipality of the Free State.

Advisories

Saws says an intense cut-off low (COL) is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape provinces from Thursday into Friday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold, wet and windy conditions, as well as disruptive rainfall, damaging interior winds, and damaging coastal winds and waves can be expected.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 2 September 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm conditions, but hot places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm but hot in places in the Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Fine and warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine day becoming partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with misty conditions in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine, becoming partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm but hot in the north, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy to cloudy conditions along the southern parts, with misty conditions early in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in the southwest; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot weather but very hot in the northeast, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.