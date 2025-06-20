Weather alert: Rough seas, strong coastal winds and high fire danger conditions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 21 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 21 June 2025.

Saws warns of rough seas in parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal. Damaging winds are also expected in parts of the Eastern Cape, while areas in the Northern Cape face high fire danger conditions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Saturday, 21 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape and East London in the Eastern Cape, and along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Expect difficulty in navigation, small vessels possibly taking on water and capsizing within a locality, as well as localised disruption to ports/harbours.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for damaging winds resulting in difficulty in navigation between Cannon Rocks and East London in the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Richtersveld Municipality in the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 21 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather conditions throughout the day.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy over the Lowveld and escarpment.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon.

North West:

Fine and cool to cold weather awaits North West residents on Saturday.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and cool to cold weather conditions.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise it will be fine and cool to cold, but partly cloudy in places in the south-west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and rain along the south coast and adjacent interior, but fine in the north-east.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fine and cool but partly cloudy conditions along the south coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect fine and cool to warm but cold weather in the south-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.