Saturday’s weather: Damaging winds and showers across NC and WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 20 June 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow 1 warning for damaging winds for 17 municipalities in the Northern Cape and Western Cape until Sunday, with Gauteng and Limpopo facing cloudy, cold, and isolated rain.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 20 June 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 19 – 20 June 2026.

Partly cloudy & cold conditions are expected, but it will be cool in places over the south-western parts. Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are possible over the central, western & eastern parts of RSA. #saws pic.twitter.com/ZCdOPTQLAc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 19, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 20 June 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on the prone route; localised damage to settlements and localised loss of agricultural production are expected over parts of the Richterveld, Nama Khoi, KhaiMa, Hantam, Kamiesberg, Dawid Kruiper-Twee Rivieren, Dawid Kruiper-Upington, Gamagara, Ga-Segonyana, Joe Morolong, Kai!Garib, Kgatelopele, and Tsantsabane local municipalities of the Northern Cape, as well as Cederberg and Matzikama local municipalities of the Western Cape, until Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 20 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy at first; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy, and cold to cool.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy, windy, and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the east. It will be partly cloudy over the central part.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy, and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain in the east. It will be partly cloudy in the south.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy, and cool weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the eastern parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-western parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-western parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in the eastern interior; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the east.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with fog in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in places; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain except in the south-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.