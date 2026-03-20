Saturday’s weather: Heavy rains and strong winds set to batter multiple provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 21 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of severe storms, flooding and damaging winds across multiple provinces as hazardous conditions spread over parts of South Africa.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 21 March 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 20-21 March 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers ⚠️ Severe thunderstorms.#saws #SAWeather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/1dSzUua0ki — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 20, 2026

Weather warnings: Saturday, 21 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to flooding of low-lying areas and susceptible roads and bridges, as well as large amounts of small hail and strong damaging winds, leading to damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, and livestock expected in the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of low-lying areas and susceptible roads and bridges as well as large amounts of small hail and strong damaging winds leading to localised damage of infrastructure, settlements, vehicles and livestock expected over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 21 March, 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and warm weather but cool in places with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld with scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated over the western parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches over the extreme eastern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions but hot over the northern parts of the West Coast district, becoming fine from the west from the morning, spreading to the east from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy in the west at first; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers in the north-east and isolated showers and rain in the south-east in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but not widespread over the extreme north-eastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.