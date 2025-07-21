Weather alert: EC braces for severe thunderstorms as cold hits KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 22 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 22 July 2025.

Severe weather warnings include thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape and bitter cold in south-western KwaZulu-Natal. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather outlook for today & tomorrow, 21 – 22 July 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central, eastern & southern parts of the country, with possible severe thunderstorms over the extreme eastern parts of the Eastern Cape. #saws pic.twitter.com/VWO2WLEB0A — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 21, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 22 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised damage to property and vehicles as well as localised disruptions due to large amounts of small hail in the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected over the extreme south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 22 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool to cold weather.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool but cold in places. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with drizzle in the east.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in places. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with drizzle in the Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers awaits North West residents in the west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions with isolated thundershowers, except in the northeast.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the west, where it will be fine; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but scattered in the southeast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in the northwest; otherwise, weather will be partly cloudy and cold to cool but fine in the extreme west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in places in the south and east in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior. Snowfalls can be expected in places over the northeastern high ground/mountains.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the southern interior; otherwise, conditions will be cloudy and very cold to cold but cool over the eastern parts with scattered showers and rain.