Weather: Warm to hot conditions with some showers and thundershowers this Wednesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 23 October 2024.

The weather service has warned of extreme fire danger in Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Limpopo. Elsewhere, expect warm to hot conditions with isolated showers in parts of the country. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 23 October

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the extreme western parts of the Northern Cape, the north-western parts of the Western Cape, and the extreme northern parts of Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 23 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm conditions, but hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/1tDKNFGKaI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 22, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west, but cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers along the escarpment and in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west, scattered along the escarpment and in the lowveld. It will be very hot in the north-west.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/r3GcpfkLiW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 22, 2024

North-West province:

Fine and warm to hot conditions await North West residents.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/23PjokKH3C — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 22, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fog patches at first; otherwise, it will be fine, warm but partly cloudy and cool along the Lesotho border.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/aeBiJrJlvy — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 22, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the west.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/yU8qlReF6n — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 22, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy to partly cloudy conditions over the eastern parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot to very hot in places in the west and north-west.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/7BdgUqEiGf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 22, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy and cool weather with morning rain along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be partly cloudy and cool conditions, but cloudy along the coast with light rain.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23/10/2024 pic.twitter.com/6jFNtdfuVZ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 22, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected to be scattered in the southeast and north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.