Weather alert: Damaging waves as cold and fog grip provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 24 June 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of rough seas for small vessels as Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal wake to fog, while Western and Eastern Cape get showers, and Northern Cape stays cool to cold.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 24 June 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow:

Partly cloudy and cool across most of SA, with cold conditions in the western interior. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over central and western areas, spreading to the south and east coasts. #saws pic.twitter.com/TjQKX2z0LM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 23, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels/personal watercraft, and localised disruption to beachfront activities is expected between Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 24 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog patches in the north; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool but partly cloudy in the south. It will be cold in the extreme south-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the south-western Bushveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents in places; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool. It will be cold along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches in places in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with isolated showers and rain in the southern half, becoming partly cloudy and cool to cold in the western and north-eastern parts from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cold in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine in places in the east in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places south of the escarpment from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the north-eastern interior; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain in the south and east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.